Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 53.7% in November

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RGT opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. Royce Global Value Trust has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

