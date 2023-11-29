RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPT Realty

RPT Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of RPT opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $953,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 243,996 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $7,403,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.