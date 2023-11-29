Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,955 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.00% of Sally Beauty worth $53,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,913,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,876,000 after purchasing an additional 113,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $719,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,989,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 388,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 197,555 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

