Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 293,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 410.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

