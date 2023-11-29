Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Save Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Save Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Save Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Save Foods alerts:

Save Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Save Foods has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.