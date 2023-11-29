Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 196,483 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,990,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.