Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777,651 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.28% of Teradata worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,279,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,731,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3,334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after acquiring an additional 774,206 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,567,000 after acquiring an additional 748,428 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $332,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,993,886.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,176. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

