Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $2,144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

