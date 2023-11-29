Schroder Investment Management Group Has $16.16 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $412.98 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.06 and its 200-day moving average is $384.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.90.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

