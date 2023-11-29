Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after buying an additional 857,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BNDX stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

