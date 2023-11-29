Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 617,498 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,086,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Extreme Networks by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

EXTR stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

