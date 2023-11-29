Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of AGCO worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AGCO by 99,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $95,107,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

AGCO stock opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $109.81 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

