Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,653 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Chemed worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $581,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $575.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $544.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.94. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $481.99 and a 12-month high of $590.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

