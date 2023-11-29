Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 603,995 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,992,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,995 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 41,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $92,359.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 543,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,194.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 41,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $92,359.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 543,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,194.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $83,959.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,939,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,854,647.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,614 in the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE DNA opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.