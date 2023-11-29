Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading 3.1% Higher

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.02. 187,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 334,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.0% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 35.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 149,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth about $263,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

