Sealed Air Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

