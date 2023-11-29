Security Financial Services INC. Has $366,000 Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,848,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,122 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 356.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 771,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 602,114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 122,783 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 273,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 174,014 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS JEMA opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $987.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.