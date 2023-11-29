Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 286 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

