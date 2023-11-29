Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 697 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.