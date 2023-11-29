Security Financial Services INC. Sells 3,726 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $20.06.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

