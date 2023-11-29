Security Financial Services INC. Sells 811 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.