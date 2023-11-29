Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Grows By 68.8%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AWCMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alumina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Alumina has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.79.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

