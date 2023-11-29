Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Declines By 98.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

