Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Declines By 98.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
