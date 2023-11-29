Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Decreases By 72.7%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ansell Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ANSLY opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04.
About Ansell
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ansell
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.