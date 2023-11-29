Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Decreases By 72.7%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ansell Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANSLY opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. Ansell has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04.

About Ansell

Featured Articles

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

