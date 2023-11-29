Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Expands By 726.7%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 726.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
Apollo Silver stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Apollo Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About Apollo Silver
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Silver
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.