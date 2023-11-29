Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Declines By 52.9%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

