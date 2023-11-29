Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Expands By 133.0%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the October 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BASFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Basf alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Basf

Basf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.