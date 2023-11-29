Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Grows By 408.5%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 408.5% from the October 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,022.0 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BWAGF remained flat at $51.56 on Wednesday. BAWAG Group has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and auto, mobile, and real estate leasing, as well as consumer and mortgage loans.

