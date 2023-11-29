Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Drops By 40.4%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Stock Down 33.3 %

OTCMKTS BRGO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 217,787,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,471,656. Bergio International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold.

