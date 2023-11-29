Short Interest in Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Drops By 40.4%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,892,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bergio International Stock Down 33.3 %
OTCMKTS BRGO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 217,787,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,471,656. Bergio International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Bergio International
