Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Drops By 54.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the October 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.