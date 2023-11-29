Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Drops By 54.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the October 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.