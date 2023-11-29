Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rises By 133.3%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDNNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

