Short Interest in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Drops By 73.1%

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $30.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.0286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

(Get Free Report)

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.