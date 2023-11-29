Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Increases By 666.7%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Euroseas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Trading Up 1.1 %

ESEA stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Euroseas

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.