Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Expands By 130.8%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Great Elm Group

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 185,562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $369,268.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,259,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,496,604. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 23,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,534.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,193,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,404.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 226,042 shares of company stock valued at $449,391. Insiders own 43.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 2.6 %

About Great Elm Group

NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 23.46 and a quick ratio of 23.46.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

Featured Articles

