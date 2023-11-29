Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Increases By 133.3%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

HNGKY opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. Hongkong Land has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $24.99.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

About Hongkong Land

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.