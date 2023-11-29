Short Interest in Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Increases By 773.3%

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 773.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hypercharge Networks Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Hypercharge Networks stock opened at 0.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.45. Hypercharge Networks has a 1-year low of 0.15 and a 1-year high of 4.50.

About Hypercharge Networks

Further Reading

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

