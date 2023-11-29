Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Increases By 409.5%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 409.5% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 0.5 %

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. 117,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

