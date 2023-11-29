Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Declines By 76.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the October 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1371 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.