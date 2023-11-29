Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Expands By 402.2%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 402.2% from the October 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

EWZS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 113,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $230.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 580.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 140,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 68,463 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

