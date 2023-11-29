Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Grows By 2,447.8%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, an increase of 2,447.8% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGGNY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 238 ($3.01) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 275 ($3.47) in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGGNY

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Shares of LGGNY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 35,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,425. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.