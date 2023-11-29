Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Drops By 56.0%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tenaz Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

ATUUF stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. Tenaz Energy has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark initiated coverage on Tenaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

