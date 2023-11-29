SingularityNET Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49.62 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $301.53 million and approximately $49.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,083.73 or 1.00038152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,242,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3068545 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $51,253,873.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.