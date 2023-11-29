SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Shares of SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
SJM Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.
SJM Company Profile
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.
