Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.94

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 333515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

