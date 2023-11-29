SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 301,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,165,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

SmartRent Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $670.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

In other news, Director Bruce C. Strohm bought 41,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $117,274.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $520,298.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SmartRent by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

