Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 245.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $171.58 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,680 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.52.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

