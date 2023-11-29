SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $78,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

