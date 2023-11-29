Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.8 %

SOI opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $377.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

SOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $6,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $6,115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 314,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after buying an additional 245,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

