SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s current price.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SOPH opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 117.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

