SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 117.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. UBS Group AG raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

